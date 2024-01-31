Last week, Ice Spice ended her brief musical hiatus with her new single, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart).” The song came just over a year after the New York City rapper‘s debut EP, Like…?. With a new single out, Ice’s fans, known as the munchkins, are anticipating her full-length debut album.

Today (January 30), during an interview on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s hour of Today, Ice shared a few details of her upcoming album.

When asked if she had an album on the way, Ice responded “Yes, there’s gonna be an album.” She continued, revealing that the album would arrive “this year.”

“I’m so excited,” Ice said. “It’s called Y2K.”

The album’s title seemingly alludes to her birthday — January 1, 2000, which was also the New Year’s Day that coincided with the theory of a Y2K virus crashing all computers and electronic devices at the time.

Though Ice didn’t reveal an exact release date for Y2K, she shared that the album is “almost finished.” She also held back details of the album’s collaborators, but teased one that she is very happy about.

“I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like two days ago,” Ice said.

You can watch a clip from the interview above.