At the beginning of the year, months after she released her debut project Like..?, Ice Spice announced her debut album and revealed that it would be called Y2K. The title aligns with the rapper’s birthday which falls on January 1, 2000. At the time, Ice Spice said that Y2K would arrive at some point this year, and true to her word, the rapper revealed that the project will indeed come out this summer.

HIIIII >.< Y2K ☆ THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!! pre-save now ;* https://t.co/1fOtsD5w71 pic.twitter.com/aGuqeOmO4Z — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) June 5, 2024

In posts she shared on her social media pages, Ice Spice announced that Y2K will be released on July 12. “HIIIII >.<," she wrote in her posts. "THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!! pre-save now ;*." Ice Spice shared a pre-save link to the project and also unveiled the album's artwork which depicts her standing in front of a wall of concrete block by subway stairwell with her back facing the viewer. "Ice Spice" is written in graffiti font on the cover, as is "Y2K" which appears on a trash can beside her.

So far, Y2K is led by one single, “Gimme A Light,” which Ice Spice released last month. The track sampled Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme The Light” with a similar ode to dancefloors and weed, but with a spicy twist. Prior to that, she jumped on Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr” for a new remix and released “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” which she later confirmed was a Latto diss.

You can view Ice Spice’s announcement for Y2K in the post above.

Y2K is out 7/12 via Columbia Records. Find out more information here.