All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a couple big three-way hip-hop collaborations and Ice Spice continue her ascent. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd — “K-Pop” Travis isn’t messing around on “K-Pop,” as he brought two of today’s heaviest hitters, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, into the fold for the new song. The smooth single arrived a week before Travis’ anticipated post-Astroworld festival comeback with Utopia. Ice Spice — “Deli” Ice Spice has gradually been expanding her Like…? EP: Last week’s deluxe edition is the third incarnation of the project, which is nearly a full-length album at this point. Among the four new songs added to the latest iteration is “Deli,” which pairs the rapper’s signature flow with a bass-driven, hard-hitting instrumental.

Kaliii — “KToven” In case you were wondering where the use of Beethoven’s “Fur Elise” in hip-hop has been, Kaliii has you covered on “KToven.” While the classical composer surely never imagined his music underscoring lyrics about “p*ssy” and “broke b*tches,” well, it is now and it gets the job done. Lizzo — “Pink” Pretty much every popular musician contributed to the new Barbie movie soundtrack that dropped last week, and that includes Lizzo, who offered “Pink” for the project. The tune has a subtle groove and is very directly about Barbie herself as Lizzo speak-sings to her on the fun conversational track.

Zayn — “Love Like This” Zayn has dropped a few albums since leaving One Direction, but generally speaking, he’s been relatively quiet in his solo career. So, it’s always a treat when he shows his face, which he did last week on the rhythmic new single “Love Like This.” ASAP Rocky — “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” ASAP Rocky has a literal baby on the way, but he delivered a different kind of baby on the way with “Riot (Rowdy Pine’n).” Speaking of Rihanna, of note here is that Rocky used the song to continue stoking marriage rumors with a lyrical choice.

Chris Stapleton — “White Horse” Country music has been making headlines lately thanks to Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert, but those stories weren’t exactly positive. Chris Stapleton came through with a reason to celebrate, though, by announcing a new album and sharing “White Horse,” a big country rocker that’s yet another perfect showcase for his distinctive vocal gravel. Big Thief — “Vampire Empire” “Vampire Empire” is not a new song: It’s long been a favorite among Big Thief fans, and they even performed it on The Late Show earlier this year. Now, though, it’s finally gotten an official release, so fans can at last enjoy it on their streaming platform of choice.