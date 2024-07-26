Ice Spice‘s debut album, Y2K!, has arrived, bringing with it a new song featuring Travis Scott. On “Oh Sh…” the Bronx native boasts her head-turning abilities, bragging that she elicits the titular exclamation when doing things such as “throwin’ the knot,” “doin’ her dance,” “countin’ her bands,” and, of course, “showin’ her thong.” Meanwhile, Travis shoots his shot, hoping that his new boo doesn’t trade up for a ballplayer.

Y2K! arrives after a seven-month rollout that included the releases of singles “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Phat Butt.” There were some bumps in the road, though; namely, a short-lived feud with Latto that appears to have ended up being more beneficial to the “Sunday Service” rapper, and a lukewarm reception to the album’s artwork.

However, what wasn’t lukewarm was Ice’s media promo tour; her foray onto Hot Ones found her unable to keep her cool or handle the spice, dropping her into the show’s Hall Of Shame. Fortunately, she’ll have plenty of chances to redeem herself on her upcoming concert tour with Cash Cobain; you can find the dates for that here.

You can listen to Ice Spice’s “Oh Sh…” featuring Travis Scott above.

Y2K! is out now via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. You can find more info here.