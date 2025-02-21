Last year, DMV rapper IDK extended his streak of impressive, heady alt-hip-hop albums with Bravado + Intimo. He described the collection of 13 songs as “an introspective dive into identity, perception, and the complexities of modern artistry,” and in 2025, he looks to dive even deeper with Bravado Intimo… (Continued), a deluxe edition including six more songs.

Among them is “Mario Coins,” his latest single, for which he released a straightforward music video earlier today. The video finds a hoodie-clad IDK rapping an elaborate string of tongue-twisting punchlines over a breakbeat-looping instrumental in a suburban alleyway. The simplicity of the treatment mirrors that of the classic video game series from which the song gets its name; after all, what’s more simple (or adaptable) than running from left to right, dodging obstacles and collecting coins? “Mario Coins” also reflects the versatility of the concept and of IDK’s approach to the art; Mario has chased gold across an astonishing variety of gameplay types, from go-kart racing and golf to brawlers and board games.

“Mario Coins” joins IDK’s Denzel Curry collaboration “S.U.” and the breathtaking “Flow” on the extended version of Bravado + Intimo, which previously spawned the singles “Check!” “Denim” with Joey Badass, “Kickin,” and “Tiffany” featuring Gunna.

Watch IDK’s “Mario Coins” video up top.