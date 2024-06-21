The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Ice Spice, GloRilla, and 6lack.

The big news of the week was, of course, Kendrick Lamar’s Ken & Friends concert, The Pop Out. Attended by a who’s-who of LA royalty (a characterization that could also apply to the performers), the show culminated in a multiple encore of Ken’s battle turned hit du jour “Not Like Us.”

Ice Spice put some attention on her “Phat Butt” ahead of the release of her debut album Y2K.

Meanwhile, GloRilla kept her string of turn-up anthems alive with “TGIF.”

6lack said “F*ck The Rap Game” as he put the focus back on the music.

Chance The Rapper kept his comeback going with “Stars Out.”

And in hip-hop news, ASAP Rocky announced the release date for his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb while Megan Thee Stallion revealed the tracklist for her independent debut, Megan.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 21, 2024.