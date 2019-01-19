J. Cole’s Manager Gave Fans A Preview Of ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’

01.19.19 55 mins ago

Getty Image

J. Cole‘s highly anticipated release from record label Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III is a compilation showcasing the wealth of talented artists signed to the label. Last week, J. Cole confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that the recording sessions are officially complete and thanked everyone who was involved.

J. Cole had compiled a laundry list of artists to participate in the compilation. Some of the artists invited include T.I., DJ Khaled, Wale, Swizz Beatz, and Big K.R.I.T.

Fans are anxious to hear the compilation, which is why it was exciting to see Ibrahim Hamad, Dreamville Record’s co-founder and J. Cole’s manager, share to Instagram a 16-second snippet of a song on the third installment of Revenge of the Dreamers.

“Don’t let Cole know I’m playing y’all this,” Hamad said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole
TAGSJ. COLERevenge of the Dreams III

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP