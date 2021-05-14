J. Cole is notorious for keeping his projects under wraps but the musician has been busy lately. Not only has Cole just dropped his anticipated album Off-Season, but he’s gearing up to play his first-ever game as part of the Rwandan basketball team the Patriots.

The clip was shared to the Basketball Africa League’s official Instagram account. It shows footage of the Patriots going head-to-head with an opposing team for a friendly scrimmage game ahead of their season’s opening game against the Nigerian team River Hoopers this Sunday. The team had been practicing against each other to prepare for the upcoming season, and this was their first time competing against another team. Cole’s cameo in the video was brief, only being seen walking on the court and dribbling the ball past an opponent.

It hasn’t been long since Cole was first announced as part of the Patriots team. Earlier this week, Rwanda’s English newspaper The New Times Rwanda confirmed that the rapper was on the Patriots’ roster. It means that Cole is joining on for the BAL’s inaugural season and is one of the few Americans who will play in the league.

Watch the clip above.

Off-Season is out now via Dreamville. Get it here.