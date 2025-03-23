Since late November 2024, Jack Harlow has shared a new track every several weeks or so. But despite his latest track, “Just Us” featuring Doja Cat, growing in popularity it hasn’t increased Harlow’s urge to drop a new album.

During an appearance Apple Music’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Jack Harlow confessed his forthcoming project is taking longer than usual. But he’s fine with that.

“Where’s the f*cking album,” asked Lowe. “You’re just teasing us with hit after hit. What’s going on? Let’s get to the big question, where is the album?”

“That is a big question,” replied Harlow. “I ask myself this all the time. Where is the album.”

After his letting go of his signature sarcasm, Harlow opened up about why the forthcoming body of work hasn’t been announced let alone released yet. “It’s in process,” he said. ” I’m trying to transcend. I wanna do something I’ve never done, and I’m just starting to slowly accept that it is going to take me longer than any of my past projects if I want it to be like nothing I’ve ever done maybe it will take longer than things I have done.”

As for the songs supporters have already been shared (including “Just Us,” “Set You Free,” “Tranquility,” and “Hello Miss Johnson“), Harlow isn’t sure that he’ll include them on the project. “It depends on how the album shakes out sonically,” he said with a level of uncertainty in his voice.

At one point users online were upset that Harlow might be stepping away from rap music all together. Now, they’re anxious over when his full length return will be.

Watch Jack Harlow’s full chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily above.