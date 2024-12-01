In between quality time with friends and family, Jack Harlow spent some of his holiday time with fans. On November 28 and 29, the “Hello Miss Johnson” rapper teamed with the Louisville Orchestra for a performance at The Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall. Now, a clip from his special concert has spread far beyond his hometown.

During his show, Jack Harlow decided to show off his vocal ability by performing a cover of the late Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Now, the video (viewable here) has sparked a viral response from users online.

Initially, supporters were impressed by Harlow’s singing voice. However, that quickly faded away as users claimed Harlow was “softly launching” his exit from rap music. Others took it even further accusing Harlow of being a culture vulture.

“It’s starting… soon he’ll be just like the rest of the white rappers,” declared one user.

“A culture vulture covering a song by the ‘KING’ of the culture vultures,” wrote one user.

“MGK, Post Malone, and now Jack Harlow using the rap genre/black culture as a stepping stone to being famous 😭,” chimed another.

“This is so typical of [white] rappers, get clout and fame off rap music then transition to another genre,” penned another.

But not everyone feels like Harlow is washing his hands of rap. “The narrative that he’s shifting genres is stupid lmao. His last album was a RAP album, he just covered a song 🤣,” wrote one fan.

Jack Harlow hasn’t addressed the online banter.