Jaden Smith Partners With Lyft To Give Free Rides To Those In Need

Jaden Smith is using his platform to help underserved communities. The musician announced Monday that he is partnering with Lyft and the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation to offer thousands of dollars in free rides to those in need.

Thanks to the new partnership, the rideshare company will be offering access to transportation to a network of citizens in need through a $50,000 ride credit donation. Smith is also working with 501cThree, his organization which helps those in Flint, Michigan get access to clean water, as well as the I Love You Restaurant, Smith’s LA-based charity which provides vegan meals to those experiencing homelessness.

In a statement about the initiative, Smith said: “Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most. In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”

Hannah Broadhurst, Culture and Entertainment Manager at Lyft, echoed Smith’s statement: “We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities. In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”