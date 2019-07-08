Getty Image

Jaden Smith has long used his fame to be an activist for issues he is passionate about. Smith was once again able to put his activism into action by bringing healthy food to those experiencing homelessness. LA’s Skid Row contains one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness. Smith brought a team and a few trucks full of food to the area to give to those in need.

On Sunday the “Icon” rapper collaborated with I Love You vegan restaurant and took a food truck to Skid Row. Smith documented the event on Instagram. “The I Love You Restaurant is a movement that is all about giving people what they deserve, healthy, vegan food for free. We launched our first one day food truck pop-up in downtown LA. Keep a look out because this is the first of many,” Smith wrote.

Smith also posted a video of people lining up to recieve a bag of the food.

The posts caught the attention of many celebrities and organizations, including PETA who wrote, “You are such an inspiration, spreading kindness for all.” Kevin Hart wrote, “This is so dope…I love what you are doing man.”

Jaden Smith’s album ERYS dropped Friday via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records.