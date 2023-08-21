Jai Paul had never performed live, anywhere at all, until he hit the Mojave Stage at Coachella in April. His inaugural setlist comprised 11 songs, including “100,000” and BTSTU.”

“Because Jai Paul isn’t used to performing in front of a crowd, much less to a crowd of thousands at one of the biggest festivals in the world, it was clear he had some understandable nerves,” Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke relayed from Coachella. “Unlike seasoned performers like Blackpink or Charli XCX, Jai Paul didn’t address the crowd during his set or try to hype up the audience. Instead, he walked out on stage and launched straight into the music. Even still, his dance-y beats and impressive falsetto vocals were enough to win over the crowd.”

Paul has since performed at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York, and Outernet in his native London, so he should feel more comfortable when he embarks on headlining dates to close out 2023, as announced on Monday (August 21).

First, Paul will deliver back-to-back nights at The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on September 26 and 27. He’ll squeeze in a performance at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California on September 29 before bopping over to the Portola Music Festival at San Francisco’s Pier 80 on September 30.

Paul will then make his live debuts in Paris (November 27) and Berlin (November 28), rounding out the mini run with back-to-back nights in Melbourne, Australia on December 4 and 5.

Per press release, tickets will only be available for purchase via ballot on Paul’s official website.

“For a chance to purchase tickets, fans should sign up by 10 p.m. PST on Wednesday, August 23 for Los Angeles and San Francisco and by 9 a.m. local time on Monday, August 28 for Paris, Berlin and Australia,” it reads. “Ticket purchases will be limited to two per person. All ballot winners will be notified by email on Monday, August 28.”

Find all dates listed below.

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan Theater

09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan Theater

09/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

11/27 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

11/28 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

12/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell

12/05 — Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell