Back in February, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Now, it appears that he is in his Blink era. Last night (August 11), Brady was spotted at K-Pop girl group Blackpink‘s concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A picture of Brady, who was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a cap, and appeared somewhat disgruntled, was shared to pop culture fandom Twitter account, PopBase.

Brady caught wind of the picture, and seems to have had a good laugh over it.

“This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” he quote-replied to the post, which also included a few crying-laughing emojis.

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

People later reported that Brady was, in fact, in attendance with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Brady isn’t the only celebrity dad bringing his daughter to see Blackpink. Back in July, actor Hugh Grant was seen at Blackpink’s London show concert with his three daughters. He later took to Twitter to share that he is now a “rabid blink.”

Hugh Grant says he is now a BLINK after watching #BLACKPINK’s historic headlining set at BST Hyde Park: “Slept with my heart hammer.” pic.twitter.com/aKDPSOd1UX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2023

On a related note, Blackpink has been celebrating their seventh year as a girl group with the fans. The Blinks had a special custom-made cake delivered to Blackpink at MetLife Stadium.

#BLACKPINK fans ordered a custom-made 7th anniversary cake and had it delivered to the group for their second sold-out show at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JaKeRiDcvk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2023

You can see some pictures above.