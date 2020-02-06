Janelle Monáe Is Set To Give ‘A Special Performance’ At The 2020 Oscars

The slate of artists set to perform at this year’s Oscars is an exciting one, and it just keeps getting better. It was previously announced that Billie Eilish will be taking the Academy Awards stage this year, and now it has been confirmed that Janelle Monáe will also be performing.

The nature of Monáe’s performance is not yet clear, as it is billed simply as “a special performance from Janelle Monáe.” During a recent chat with the New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan at Aflre Woodard’s annual Sistahs’ Soirée, she wasn’t yet able to confirm her Oscars performance, but she did say, “I can tell you that I’m ready to light the stage on fire, for my ancestors and for Kansas City.”

At the Oscars, it is tradition for each of the Best Original Song nominees to perform, meaning that also expected to take the stage are Monáe’s Harriet co-star Cynthia Erivo (who is nominated for the song “Stand Up”), Elton John (for Rocketman), Randy Newman (Toy Story 4), Chrissy Metz (Breakthrough), and Idina Menzel with Aurora (Frozen 2).

Monáe has certainly been thriving on the cinematic front. Aside from Harriet, she also had voice roles last year in UglyDolls and Lady And The Tramp, and her newest film, The Glorias, recently premiered at Sundance.