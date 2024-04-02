Something tells me this year’s Kelce Jam will be even more popular than it was last year. On May 18, Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who you might have heard is dating Taylor Swift — will throw the second annual Kelce Jam at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The lineup is headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.

Other highlights include Travis Kelce’s Backyard BBQ (“This oversized BBQ activation will bring Kelce Jam fans together to enjoy the best KC BBQ and delectable custom Jim Beam cocktails all in one place”); the Uncrustables Uncrustival carnival, an homage to “Travis’ favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich”; and a special guest appearance by… never mind, she’s busy.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce said in a statement. “Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!”

Tickets for Kelce Jam go on sale on Friday, although you can register online now. General admission tickets cost $49.99, while VIP passes start at $249.99. You can find more information here.

You can see the Kelce Jam poster below.