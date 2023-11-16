A smiling Keke Palmer was a welcomed sight on Wednesday, November 15, when she announced that she will host BET’s Soul Train Awards 2023.

“Hey, Keke Palmer here, and I have an announcement that I can’t hold anymore,” the actress and singer said in a video posted across BET’s social media channels. “BET asked yo’ girl to host this year’s Soul Train Awards! And you know it’s about to be lit, grown, sexy, real cute, or whatever — unlike any other because I’m doing it my way.”

She continued, “And I’m doing it from my fabulous, big ol’ house in the Hollywood Hills, so while the guest list is exclusive, I’m letting the cameras in so you can help me celebrate the most soulful party of the year. Get your Keke-tinis ready, and turn up with me on Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on BET. Period.”

According to BET, this year’s nomination field is led by Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher with nine nods apiece. The network has also confirmed performances by Palmer, BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long, SWV.

This positive news from Palmer comes one week after the likes of People, TMZ, and US Weekly reported that Palmer had filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson, as well as for full custody of their son, Leodis. As per Rolling Stone on November 10, “a judge has granted Keke Palmer temporary sol e custody” of the eight-month-old.

On November 11, People exclusively reported more details.

“She gave him a lot of chances to do the right thing,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Keke tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody]. […] She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby. She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”