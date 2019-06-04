Lindsey Byrnes

Jay Som’s incandescent indie pop put her on the map in a big way a couple years ago when she began to quietly release music via Bandcamp, and her label debut, Everybody Works took things to the next level, earning her praise from our own Steven Hyden as a “multi-hyphenate wunderkind” who creates “sneakily sophisticated indie-pop songs.” But that last record came out back in early 2017, and she’s been on the road and in the studio since, putting her many talents to work on preparing more sophisticated work, and releasing one-off singles here and there.

All that time and effort comes to fruition on her newly-announced third album, Anak Ko, which will be out 8/23 via Polyvinyl — who also released Everybody Works — and is introduced today with the sparkling lead single “Superbike.” Perhaps leaning even more into dream pop than her past work, “Superbike” is a bold step forward for Jay Som, real name Melina Duterte, and also an affirmation of her past effervescent impulses.

After relocating to Los Angeles, the historically independent Duterte collaborated with a whole host of peers and friends on this new effort, including: Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko, Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott, Justus Proffit, Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick, as well as bandmates Zachary Elasser, Oliver Pinnell and Dylan Allard. Listen to her new music below and look for even more from Jay Som coming throughout the summer.

Anak Ko is out 8/23 via Polyvinyl. Get it here.