It’s no secret that Drake and Kanye West haven’t been on the best of terms in the last few years. Both men released albums just a week apart whose primary rollout strategies seemed to consist mostly of the two trying to out-troll each other (which kinda worked, considering the streaming numbers and Twitter chatter both have generated so far). Meanwhile, it’s also pretty widely accepted that Jay-Z is one of if not the greatest of all time in rap, so scoring an appearance from him is tantamount to having Michael Jordan bless your hoop career.

So it’s pretty funny that both Donda, which dropped last week, and Certified Lover Boy, which came out earlier this morning, both prominently feature verses from the Brooklyn business mogul, despite Kanye and Drake fighting like two cats in a sack for the past several months (or rather, sniping at each other like Love & Hip-Hop cast members at a reunion special, take your pick). At least, the denizens of Rap Twitter seem to think so, breaking out the jokes and the memes to point out Hov’s split loyalties.

Jay Z being on CLB and Donda in the same week pic.twitter.com/FTQyOatSfM — 🀄️ (@AnwarMozyy) September 3, 2021

Interestingly enough, the situation is somewhat similar to one involving two of these personalities nearly 20 years ago. Kanye once found himself bridging the gap between Jay-Z and his erstwhile rival Nas at the height of their feud over the “King Of New York” title, producing beats for both men’s albums including the infamous “Takeover” diss from Jay to Nas. Perhaps Jay sees himself playing the vital role Kanye played back then, having the age and experience to make amends with Nas in the meantime (although you could argue things haven’t always been exactly peaceful between them). Who knows? Until then, have a laugh at some of the many, many Twitter jokes about the situation below.

Jay Z on his way to CLB after recording for DONDA pic.twitter.com/ofCmj9hy1o — Christian (@CHR0MME) September 3, 2021

Jay Z really hopped on both Drake and Kanye’s albums 😂☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/RtfeGYYJ7O — 🤎𝙎𝙄𝙆𝙃𝙊🤎 (@Sikho_Somke) September 3, 2021

Jay z when the check clears from his Kanye and Drake features #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/qpDo2IcIge — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) September 3, 2021

The biggest lesson to be learned from Jay Z, Drake and Kanye is that we don't need to be friends or even like each other to make money together. pic.twitter.com/UiQvDV3beV — Ish😞 (@RealMRMILE) September 3, 2021

Jay Z after collecting the checks from his features on CLB and DONDA pic.twitter.com/8k18Okly9S — 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙮 💫 (@celticshive) September 3, 2021

jay z being on both donda and clb pic.twitter.com/8DpTlBxOFN — steez⚡️ (@steeztalksrap) September 2, 2021