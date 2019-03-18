Getty Image

At the end of last week, Jenny Lewis shared “Wasted Youth,” a new single from her upcoming album, On The Line. The track is a delightful throwback to ’70s singer-songwriter vibes, and it features an earworm chorus that begins, “I wasted my youth on a poppy / Doo doo doo doo doo doo, just for fun.” It seems that some fans didn’t quite understand that hook correctly, though, and that has turned Lewis’ Twitter page into a pretty fun place over the past couple days.

Listeners apparently heard “puppy” instead of “poppy,” and that must have happened a lot, because yesterday, Lewis tweeted, “I did not waste my youth on a puppy but plz send pics of your puppies. best, management. ps. puppies is not a euphemism.”

i did not waste my youth on a puppy but plz send pics of your puppies

best,

management

ps. puppies is not a euphemism — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) March 17, 2019

Of course, Lewis’ followers delivered on that request. She seemed delighted by the results too, as she took the time to browse her mentions and respond to quite a few dog photos. She also wrote in a tweet, “thank u. my spirit is reinvigorated by your puppy pics,” and added in another, “I highly recommend scrolling through the whole #wastedmyyouthonapuppy thread. we got some real beauties in there. thx for sharing.”

thank u

my spirit is reinvigorated

by your puppy pics

final rehearsal for #ontheline

tour today! — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) March 17, 2019