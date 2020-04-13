As the coronavirus continues to spread and more Americans become infected, many have shared their experiences with the virus. Pink recently detailed her symptoms after revealing she tested positive and discussed how the virus affected her three-year-old son. Now, Westside Gunn has confirmed he was also infected. But rather than give fans an up-to-date report, the rapper chose to keep his diagnosis under wraps until he recovered.

The rapper shared the news on social media. Gunn said he was ill for weeks and had gone to the hospital without being able to see his children. Gunn then attributed his recovery to his fans and the excitement surrounding his upcoming release:

“I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong I knew I had to drop this Pray for Paris bc GOD have bigger plans for me I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down now I’m about to go harder than I ever have that shit tore me up inside I literally thought I was dead designing these clothes and @virgilabloh having my back and @djpremier sending me a beat kept me motivated I’m back feeling myself don’t it look like I’m from Paris.”

Ahead of his coronavirus update, Westside Gunn discussed his upcoming record Pray For Paris on Tidal’s Instagram Live session. In the interview with Elliott Wilson, Gunn discussed his rumored collaboration with Kanye, saying it was put on hold due to the pandemic: “Ever since that day, we talk every other day. Just keeping in touch with each other… I might have an idea and send it to him.”

Read Westside Gunn’s full statement above.