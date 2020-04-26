In late March, Scarface revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus. A Houston legend and a member of the Geto Boyz, Scarface revealed the news during a zoom chat with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D on his YouTube channel.

“This whole three weeks have been an ordeal,” he said.” I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the sh*t in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach.”

Ice-T just gave an update on Scarface while appearing on this Hip Hop Museum fundraiser. Said he talked to Face today, and “He had kidney failure. He’s on dialysis now.” — Shawn Setaro (@SameOldShawn) April 23, 2020

In the month following, not much was said about Scarface’s condition until this past Wednesday night. Joining Willie D on his YouTube channel for another conversation, Scarface shared an update on his health.

“I fought COVID, double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20].” He later revealed how his body felt through the ordeal, “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He later revealed that her most likely “30 pounds” by the end of it all.

Pointing to his dialysis port, he continued by explaining how the circumstances have changed his lifestyle. “That’s my new lifeline, I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

As for the rest of the conversation, Scarface also opened up about Georgia’s controversial reopening of nonessential businesses, calling it “stupid” and a way for the government to have black people “pass that shit out amongst ourselves and kill ourselves.”