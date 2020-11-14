The coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately shown no signs of ending since it appeared in the United States at the start of the year and changed life for us all for the foreseeable future. In those eight months, the virus has taken some notable names from the music world as well as more than 220,000 other citizens across the country while infecting millions as well. Unfortunately, Jeremih joins the list of many who have come down with the virus and according to some of his collaborators, the singer is not in the best condition at the moment.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Chance The Rapper and 50 Cent took to social media on Saturday and called for fans to pray for Jeremih. The singer apparently tested positive for the virus and was reportedly admitted to a Chicago hospital as his symptoms worsened.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance said in his tweet. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.” 50 Cent on the other hand posted a picture of himself with the singer and said, “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real.” He added, “He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

Hitmaka, who executive produced Jeremih’s last project, his Mih-Ty album with Ty Dolla Sign, asked for fans’ to pray for the singer as well. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih,” he said in his Instagram post. He added, “This message is posted with his mothers blessings.” Big Sean also sent some love to Jeremih in a tweet that said, “Prayers up, praying for your strength.”

