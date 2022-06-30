Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyoncé officially kicked off her Renaissance era with the release of “Break My Soul” and Brent Faiyaz announced the release date for his Wasteland album with his “Price Of Fame” single. Elsewhere, Giveon released a video for “Lost Me” as did Ambre for “Wild Life…” while Ravyn Lenae dazzled with a performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk. Here are some more releases you should check out:

Giveon — Give Or Take Giveon’s pair of 2020 EPs — Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done — helped establish him as one of R&B’s newest and most promising artists. Nearly two years after the latter project arrived, Giveon returns with his official debut album Give Or Take. Through 15 songs, the Long Beach singer struggles to both find and commit to love. Jessie Reyez — “Fraud” More than two years removed from the release of her debut album Before Love Came To Kill Us, Jessie Reyez arrives with her new single “Fraud.” On the vulnerable record, Reyez details her experience with unrequited love and her efforts to try and free herself from the cycle that brings her more pain than happiness.

Vedo & OG Parker — “Face Down” In 2020, Vedo dropped his fourth project For You which spawned the fan-favorite “You Got It.” The following year, he dropped his fifth effort 1320 which was highlighted by songs with Ari Lennox, Eric Bellinger, and more. Now he’s kicking off his next era with the sultry and seductive “Face Down” which features production from OG Parker. Chris Brown — Breezy For the first time in almost a decade, Chris Brown delivered an album that was not insanely long and a workout to get through. Breezy, his 12th album, arrives with 24 songs, a fairly normal amount in the streaming era, and a slew of collaborators that includes Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Wizkid, HER, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, Blxst, and more.

Kent Jamz — Fanclub Since 2008, Kent Jamz has been best known as a member of the Overdoz rap collective, a group that’s released five projects between 2008-2017. after all those years, Jamz has stepped forward with his debut album Fanclub. It presents 14 songs and guest appearances from Buddy, ASAP Ferg, and GodoJoon. Kirby — “New D” A new chapter is underway for Philly singer Kirby, and to kick things off, she returns. with “New D.” The song is her first single since 2021’s Sis. He Wasn’t The One, and on it, Kirby expresses her displeasures with a current relationship and she desires a new man — and “New D” — to really spice things up.

Blk Odyssy— Blk Vintage: The Reprise Almost a year after he released their debut album, Blk Odyssy — the project of New Jersey artist Juwan Elcock — returns with the project’s deluxe version. The re-release extends the project to 15 songs with the addition of five songs and collaborations with Baby Rose, Mereba, Benny The Butcher, and more. Bils — Bad Guys Need Love Too After years of releasing loose singles to his growing supports, Nigerian singer and songwriter Bils returns with his first project in five years with Bad Guys Need Love Too. The project, which follows 2017’s Pay Your Bils: Eviction Notice, arrives with six songs and features from Big Klef, Simi, Ice Prince, and Liya.

Larrenwong — “Deacon” Los Angeles singer Larrenwong ended his 2021 year with his It’ll Make Sense Soon EP. Nine months later, Larrenwong is ready to release a new body of work and he kicks things off with “Deacon.” The track is from his upcoming project, Songs That I Hate To Sing, which is set to arrive next month on July 15. Chxrry22 — “Call Me” Back in April, Toronto singer Chxrry22 released her debut single “The Falls” after inking a deal with The Weeknd’s XO Records. A couple of months later and she returns with the uptempo “Call Me,” a record that she says came as a result of her “missing a bop” from her upcoming project. When that body of work will arrive remains to be seen, but for now, make sure to enjoy her latest record.