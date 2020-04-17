John Legend Ushers In A New Era With The Uplifting ‘Bigger Love’

Contrary to his Twitter bio, John Legend is more than just Chrissy Teigen’s husband. He’s also an eleven-time Grammy winner who aims to promote joy through his music. The singer released “Bigger Love” Friday as an anthem for being carefree. The empowering track arrives as the lead single off Legend’s upcoming album, which is slated for a summer release.

Peppered with reggae influences, “Bigger Love” boasts expansive and rhythmic percussion. With his signature soaring vocals, Legend sings of ignoring the negative aspects of the world and focusing on the good. “We ain’t going no place but up / Nothing can stop this, no one can top us / We got a bigger love,” Legend croons.

In a statement, Legend said the track celebrates all things love: “This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope. I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!”

Legend will debut “Bigger Love” live on Global Citizen’s televised One World: Together At Home. Curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by late-night talk show favorites, the TV special benefits healthcare workers that are on the front line.

Listen to “Bigger Love” above.