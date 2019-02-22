Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Mayer is going on a massive world tour this summer, and it looks like fans will be treated to some new material at the shows. Mayer has released his first new single of 2019, “I Guess I Just Feel Like.” The song, softly strummed and confessional, is Mayer’s first new music since 2018’s groovy (and incredibly underrated) “New Light.” Mayer’s most recent album, The Search For Everything, was released in 2017.

In an Instagram post, Mayer shared some context surrounding the writing of the song. “I Guess I Just Feel Like” was composed in the middle of a brutal bit of writer’s block.

“I spent August and September of last year looking for new songs and couldn’t find them,” Mayer wrote. “Then one day in October I decided I’d had just about enough of myself, and that’s always when the good stuff starts. I got two inexpensive microphones, a 1” tape machine and took out my Martin D-45 guitar. ‘I’m just going to do what I do,’ I remember thinking. And then it all clicked again. I wrote most of ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’ in an hour.”

Listen to John Mayer’s new track “I Guess I Just Feel Like” above.