Justin Bieber Is Being Reckless And Stupid Again

News & Culture Writer
05.12.14 6 Comments

Good news! Justin Bieber has a skateboard now, so now he has another accessory to pose shirtless with. I don’t know if he actually knows how to use the thing like you’re supposed to, though (doubtful) because this video he posted to Instagram over the weekend shows him riding it while hanging onto a moving vehicle while his “boys” egg him on.

All I have to say is: Good job, Justin Bieber’s posse, I heartily approve. Maybe this isn’t setting the best example for his young fans, but anything that brings us closer to seeing Bieber eating some spectacular sh*t gets an enthusiastic thumbs up from me.

