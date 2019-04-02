Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Later this month, Loretta Lynn will turn 87 years old. Ahead of that, though, the country legend was honored last night with a big party/concert thrown in her honor (down in Nashville, of course). Country royalty vintage and contemporary took the stage to perform songs from her storied discography, which resulted in some exemplary covers.

Kacey Musgraves performed one of Lynn’s signature songs, her 1966 single “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” a track that has aged well and sounded fresh and fun when performed by Musgraves. Jack White (who produced Lynn’s 2004 album Van Lear Rose) also made his mark on the event by performing “Have Mercy” and “Portland, Oregon,” joined by Margo Price on the latter song.

Lynn herself also performed for the first time since having a stroke in 2017, singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Meanwhile, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby came together as The Highwomen and sang “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels.” Pistol Annies also performed “Fist City,” and the group’s Miranda Lambert did a solo rendition of “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin.'” Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack sang duet on “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” Darius Rucker performed “The Pill,” and all of that is just some of what went down at the birthday celebration.

It was a truly packed event, so watch Musgraves’ performance and clips of other highlights above and below.