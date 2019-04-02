Kacey Musgraves Covered A Loretta Lynn Classic At The Country Legend’s Star-Studded Tribute Concert

04.02.19 1 hour ago

Later this month, Loretta Lynn will turn 87 years old. Ahead of that, though, the country legend was honored last night with a big party/concert thrown in her honor (down in Nashville, of course). Country royalty vintage and contemporary took the stage to perform songs from her storied discography, which resulted in some exemplary covers.

Kacey Musgraves performed one of Lynn’s signature songs, her 1966 single “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” a track that has aged well and sounded fresh and fun when performed by Musgraves. Jack White (who produced Lynn’s 2004 album Van Lear Rose) also made his mark on the event by performing “Have Mercy” and “Portland, Oregon,” joined by Margo Price on the latter song.

Lynn herself also performed for the first time since having a stroke in 2017, singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Meanwhile, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby came together as The Highwomen and sang “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels.” Pistol Annies also performed “Fist City,” and the group’s Miranda Lambert did a solo rendition of “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin.'” Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack sang duet on “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” Darius Rucker performed “The Pill,” and all of that is just some of what went down at the birthday celebration.

It was a truly packed event, so watch Musgraves’ performance and clips of other highlights above and below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSBrandi Carlilejack whiteKacey MusgravesLoretta LynnMaren Morris
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP