Drake is moving full steam ahead with his legal war against UMG. However, the “No Face” rapper’s defamation case against his label (which is tied to Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us“) has looped in quite a few bystanders.

In the 81-page filing, Drake names several prominent content creators and streamers including Kai Cenat, who like most hip-hop heads, weighed in on the song. Yesterday (January 16), Cenat shared his response after being named by Drake in his defamation lawsuit.

“Wait, why am I in this sh*t,” he asked. “Wait hold on, what the f*ck, I’m being sued?”

After processing that he was merely being used as an example and was not in fact being sued, Cenat breathed a sigh of relief. However, just as his supporters pointed out in the comment section, amid the rap beef Cenat was allegedly contacted by Drake to share his reaction to his follow-up record.

“I was told to stay on stream,” he replied.

As for Drake’s claim that streamers were paid by UMG to promote “Not Like Us,” Cenat shut that down saying: “That sh*t is cap, bruh.”

Users online have begun to call Drake out for seemingly only referencing Black content creators’ reactions (Zias, RDC Gaming, No Life Shaq, and Cartier Family). Even, Drake longtime rival Anthony Fantano (of The Needle Drop), who has been extremely vocal during and after Drake and Kendrick’s beef.

This case is expected to only get messier as time goes on.