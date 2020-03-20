Kanye West has donated thousands of meals to charities in his native Chicago and adopted hometown of Los Angeles to help feed families affected by the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Access Online reports that West’s donations will allow We Women Empowered in Chicago and The Dream Center in Los Angeles to expand their services to folks who need assistance via food delivery or roadside pick-up.

Josephine Wade of We Women Empowered says that West’s donation is enabling the organization to expand their meal delivery to elderly residents — who are much more susceptible to the virus’ effects — on the south side of Chicago where Kanye grew up. “Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words,” she told Access. “And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed.”

Meanwhile, the Dream Center, based in LA’s Echo Park, has a “drive-thru” meal service for those affected by the outbreak. According to Access, the Dream Center is currently giving out 7,000 meals a day, a number which is expected to grow to 9,000, with Kanye’s donation helping with the growth.

