Kanye gonna Kanye.

While Kanye West didn’t release his Jesus Is King album Friday like he indicated he would on his Twitter Monday, Kanye *did* release official Jesus Is King merch.

Kanye premiered the merch earlier in the week at The Forum in Los Angeles during his Jesus Is King album and movie premiere, with the album set for release to all DSPs Friday (October 25). Fans at The Forum received the exclusive merch before it was made available to the public on Friday. Now, the masses can purchase Jesus Is King merch. On the low-end of Kanye’s merch spectrum are $60 short-sleeve tees, while prices balloon up to as much as $170 for a hoodie. In addition, Kanye’s offering $70 long-sleeve sweatshirts, $160 crewnecks, $140 sweatpants, and $45 Maga-ish hats fronting Jesus is king above the cap in regards to merch. All merch is designed in royal blue or black. The tees, long-sleeve sweatshirts, crewnecks, and hoodies all display Jesus Is King on the top of the chest, with AR13331A and 33RPM LP donned slightly below and spaced out to the left and right, respectively, and Kanye West printed slightly below lining up with Jesus Is King at the top.

Kanye’s selling $25 Jesus Is King vinyls, $13 CDs (with a digital download option), and $10 digital albums (with no accompanying physical copy) as well.

Instead of sticking to his album release date, Kanye made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. However, Kanye did address why Jesus Is King was delayed (again) via his Twitter. With Kanye’s Jesus Is King album delayed, it’s unclear if Kanye’s other Christmas-themed album is still part of his rollout plan.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

You can check out pictures of the Jesus Is King merch and preorder it via Kanye’s website here.