With one week to go until the release of their fourth studio album, Crash, Kehlani has shared the official tracklist. Crash will feature 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U,” and guest appearances from neo-soul pillar Jill Scott, rising Nigerian star Omah Lay, and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko.

Kehlani hyped the release on New Year’s Eve last year, telling their fans, “Describing the year would take more words than I have. Everything led to this. I accept all of God’s plan for me: twists, turns, and gifts alike. ’24, my luckiest number. See you then.”

So far, 2024 has brought at least one unexpected surprise for the singer, who was tapped by the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, to narrate the new team’s announcement video. Given the Bay Area’s commitment to employing local musical talent across sports (P-Lo and Saweetie’s 49ers anthem, E-40 and Too Short’s trip to the White House with the Warriors), it’s probably safe to say this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Kehlani’s association with the league — especially since they’ve already got a strong working relationship.

01. “GrooveTheory”

02. “Next 2 U”

03. “After Hours”

04. “What I Want”

05. “Crash”

06. “8”

07. “Sucia” Feat. Jill Scott & Young Miko

08. “Better Not”

09. “Tears” Feat. Omah Lay

10. “Vegas”

11. “Deep”

12. “Chapel”

13. “Lose My Wife”

Crash is out 6/21 via Atlantic.