Kehlani is about to have the summer on lock. Last month, they released a new single, “After Hours,” a sexy ladies anthem sung over the Coolie Dance riddim — popularized in songs like Nina Sky’s “Move Ya Body,” Pitbull’s “Culo,” and Elephant Man’s “Jook Gal.” Today (May 14), Kehlani has announced their new album, Crash.

Set to arrive this summer, Crash marks Kehlani’s fourth studio album. On the cover art, they are seen seated on top of a car with a broken windshield, wearing a dress made out of shiny glass.

While the look of the album’s cover and the title itself may sound ominous, Kehlani revealed in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe last month that recording Crash was the most fun they’ve ever had making music.

“I wanted to make things for once that didn’t feel reminiscent,” Kehlani said. “For once, I’m not attached to some story or some public thing or some trauma or some deep explanations. As we go out this process and we have to talk to each other a bunch to all these people, I have nothing but joyful things to say to you. I’m in such a happy place. I’m ready to be outside.”

You can see the Crash cover art below.

Crash is out 6/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.