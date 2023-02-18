Kehlani is officially in album mode. Hot off the tour for her most recent album, 2022’s Blue Water Road, she said she is ready to begin work on her next project.

She took to Instagram to share the news, and in the post, she shared pictures of herself wearing tank tops, thongs, heels, and her hair cut short, reminiscent of her 2017 debut era for her SweetSexySavage interview.

“sweet.Sexy.Savage. 2.0. back in my bag. tour over, it’s album time,” she said in the post’s caption

Over the course of her several eras, Kehlani has enjoyed going on tour, blending a multitude of genres, and seeing how fans react differently to her music. In an interview with Billboard, she shared what sets a Kehlani tour apart.

“We headbang, we call ancestors, we celebrate love, people get engaged, we sing petty things about exes, we call in new love, [and] we talk about community,” she said. “I think that that’s what makes this tour so unique. People are coming to be everything they are and meet other people in their ‘everythingness.’ It’s a cool f*cking room full of people who don’t even exist in anyone’s binaries, just f*cking celebrating.”

