“Standards” singer Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson. Unfortunately, things aren’t what they appear to be on the surface. According to US Weekly, yesterday (November 9), Palmed filed for a temporary restraining order and full custody against Jackson, alleging past domestic violence incidents. In stills shared online, dated February 13, 2022, Jackson appears to be aggressively grabbing Palmer.

Jackson’s brother, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, chimed in with a post online, writing, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative persona I have EVER encountered. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all. Wow. So damn sad.” Sarunas later deleted his remarks.

In response, Palmer’s mother, Sharon, blasts him for not intervening. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too.’ So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f*ckboy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother,” alleged Sharon.

Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, breaks her silence and responds to Sarunas Jackson’s deleted tweet. Sharon says she informed him of Darius abusing her daughter a year ago. As well as claims Darius learned his abusive behavior from his brother. 📸:(@gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/iaZ4bEd7c0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 10, 2023

Palmer lived under the public’s watchful eyes for over fifteen years. In the last few years alone, onlookers have had a front-row seat to her blossoming into womanhood. In December 2022, she revealed her pregnancy with her and her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson’s first child on Saturday Night Live. Stars such as Nicki Minaj welcomed her into motherhood with open arms.

The couple began dating in 2021. They welcomed their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023. But by the summer of 2023, rumors began circulating that the pair had faced some difficulties in their relationship, causing them to split. The strain spilled over to social media in July when Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Palmer for her behavior and wardrobe while attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency.