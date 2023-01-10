Keke Palmer is on cloud nine. With a baby on the way, she is more than elated to welcome in her bundle of joy. Yesterday (January 9), the Nope actress shared an elegant photo of her on Instagram, which depicts her standing on top of a globe in a bedroom, as her partner Darius Jackson looks at her in awe.

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE,” she said in the post’s caption. “behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe. the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

She continued in the post, thanking rapper Nicki Minaj, who connected her with legendary photographer and music video director David LaChapelle to spearhead the maternity shoot.

Her post was met with an outpouring of support in the comments from rapper Baby Tate, actor Jabari Banks of Bel-Air, singer Justine Skye, and actress Ryan Destiny.

LaChapelle himself also took to the comments to thank Minaj, and also share some kind words and benedictions to Palmer.

“it was a privilege and pure pleasure to photograph you,” he said. “God Bless You & your family.” He added, “you are the Nicest person i’ve met in a long time.”

Check out the photo above.