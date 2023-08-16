Are Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Still Together?

It’s been just a few weeks after Keke Palmer’s then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, criticized her online for what she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho,” he tweeted at the time. “You a mom.” After getting hate from the internet and Palmer’s fans, he quickly deleted his account.

However, Palmer has not backed down from throwing some jabs his way, with her new appearance in Usher’s video for his song, fittingly titled “Boyfriend,” dropping today.

In the video, she is in bed and takes a call. “Dammit, I missed the show! Shit, I’m so tired…” Palmer says before winking at the camera. “I’m a mother after all.”

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me / Oh that’s cool,” Usher also points out in the song.

Because of this, many might have wondered if the two were still together.

As for Jackson, he has “moved on” according to People Magazine. He also apparently wants to become an actor. The two are still working on raising their child, Leodis, who was born in February — but with new methods.