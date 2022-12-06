How Long Have Keke Palmer And Boyfriend Darius Jackson Been Together?

Even though there had been some rumors swirling all over TikTok, fans were surprised when Keke Palmer revealed her pregnancy this past weekend during her Saturday Night Live monologue. Palmer has remained the world’s hardest worker this year after churning out various movies, TV shows, and hosting gigs, so it was a little shocking to see her throw parenting into the mix. But not surprising!

Palmer has been notoriously private through the years, so after the excitement wore off, many fans began their investigations into who exactly Palmer’s boyfriend is, and how long they have been together….assuming she didn’t just father the child herself.

Keke Palmer is so talented and such a Jack of all trades I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s the father of her own baby — Mimi (@Michete) December 4, 2022

While Palmer never explicitly said who she will be co-parenting with, we can assume that her longtime boyfriend Darius Jackson is the father. The two reportedly met at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Memorial Day party in 2021 and have been together ever since.

Jackson works as a fitness instructor and actor, and Palmer explained in a 2021 interview with Tamron Hall that he is “industry-adjacent,” meaning he understands the demands of Palmer’s life and job. Jackson is also the brother of Sarunas Jackson who starred in Insecure, where Palmer also had a brief guest starring role.

While the two are private when it comes to their relationship, Palmer says that she is excited about the upcoming chapter. “Honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom,” Palmer said during her Saturday Night Live monologue. “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

