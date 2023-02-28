The unrivaled queen of memes, Keke Palmer, has given birth to a baby boy.

The Nope actress revealed her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live hosting stint just a few months ago but she gave fans a quick update on her pregnancy journey earlier this week. Palmer and her partner, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first child together on Monday and shared the news of the birth — and the baby’s name — with fans on Instagram shortly thereafter.

Palmer posted a handful of pictures detailing the day of the birth, showing both her and Jackson on their way to the hospital while listening to the song “Someone,” by El Debarge. The couple then gave fans a glimpse inside the hospital room, showing both Palmer and Jackson holding their newborn before revealing his name, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” Palmer captioned the post. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the good news.

Keke Palmer said she bringing back the strong BLACK names. The great granddaddy names! She said her son gone know how to chop wood, start fires & build houses with his bare hands. I know that’s right, baby Leodis Andrellton Jackson!! — Brittany | Influencer Marketing + Social Media (@MissBeeBright) February 28, 2023

Keke Palmer baby is born…like she’s a mother pic.twitter.com/0W4AvmrtX8 — Nicolas is in distress (@niggaolas) February 27, 2023

KeKe Palmer is a legend for naming her son Leodis during Black History Month — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 27, 2023

Even Palmer was hyping the news on Twitter.

It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr. https://t.co/gxoL6mGSZY — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) February 28, 2023

We just have one question: will we get a video of the new mom introducing herself to Leo by saying, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer”? Because we’d really like to see that.