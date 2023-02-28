keke palmer nyfcc 2023
Keke Palmer Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

The unrivaled queen of memes, Keke Palmer, has given birth to a baby boy.

The Nope actress revealed her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live hosting stint just a few months ago but she gave fans a quick update on her pregnancy journey earlier this week. Palmer and her partner, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first child together on Monday and shared the news of the birth — and the baby’s name — with fans on Instagram shortly thereafter.

Palmer posted a handful of pictures detailing the day of the birth, showing both her and Jackson on their way to the hospital while listening to the song “Someone,” by El Debarge. The couple then gave fans a glimpse inside the hospital room, showing both Palmer and Jackson holding their newborn before revealing his name, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” Palmer captioned the post. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the good news.

Even Palmer was hyping the news on Twitter.

We just have one question: will we get a video of the new mom introducing herself to Leo by saying, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer”? Because we’d really like to see that.

