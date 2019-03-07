Khalid Apologizes For Not Texting Back On The Slinky ‘My Bad’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One month after the release of the Disclosure-produced lead single “Talk,” Khalid has shared another new track from his upcoming record Free Spirit. “My Bad” is a slinky R&B bop about being too busy to text someone back. It’s not because he’s been out and dating around, though — Khalid really likes the subject of the song, but the constant stream of texts bothers him. “I wanna leave the extra all behind, mmm,” he croons, making the plea to shut up and stop texting him sound… kind of romantic?

Free Spirit is due out April 5 via RCA. As previously announced, the record will be released along with a short film, which you can catch in theaters April 3. Along with the film screening, a ticket also gets you an early listen of the album. You can get your tickets here.

Khalid is a great songwriter with an ear for melodies and unexpected lyrics, and it’s cool to see him extend his creativity to other media, too. The singer’s ascent to pop domination has been fast, but obviously well earned. “My Bad” and the other singles he’s released from Free Spirit see Khalid testing the limits of the sound he perfected on American Teen, dabbling in new sounds and thrilling experimentation.

