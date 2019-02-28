Getty Image

Texan R&B sensation Khalid made a huge splash with his debut album, American Teen in 2017, leaving fans hankering for more of his smoky vocals and throwback melodies. They won’t have long to wait now because Khalid has finally announced the title and release date of his upcoming sophomore album. It’s called Free Spirit and it’s due April 5 through RCA and Columbia Records. The announcement was also accompanied by a short film, which releases — in theaters! — April 3.

Here it goes!

I shot a short film for the album! ❤️

In theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!!!

Tickets/more info coming soon! Love u guys pic.twitter.com/KYMSZsOmVe — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) February 28, 2019

The film’s premiere will also include an early listening of the album, which is more than enough reason to go. Tickets can be purchased at FreeSpiritTheMovie.net.

Khalid recently gave fans the Suncity EP to hold them over until the release of Free Spirit, along with the Disclosure-produced single, “Talk,” which gave them a hint of what kind of music he has on the way. Both releases were excellent placeholders after Khalid spent 2018 promoting American Teen and Suncity — the latter with the excellent, breakout single “OTW” featuring 6lack and Ty Dolla Sign — and featuring on Logic’s intensely viral suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255.”

With Free Spirit on the way — sorry, not sorry — it’s time for fans to get excited all over again and for Khalid to prove that all his success wasn’t just earned, but sustainable.

Free Spirit is due April 5 through RCA and Columbia Records.