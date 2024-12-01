Over the last week, Khalid was betrayed by his former boyfriend. however, the “Heatstroke” singer hasn’t let one person’s jagged actions turn him away from others close to him.

Today (December 1), Khalid announced a reunion supporters have long since begged for. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Khalid revealed that he and Normani has a new collaboration on the way. “Personal. Normani. 12/6 🤫💚,” he wrote.

Khalid didn’t share any further details around the venture. However, considering Khalid dropped his album Sincere in August and Normani’s highly anticipated debut solo project (Dopamine) hit streaming platforms in June, fans believe “Personal” is a one-off song.

The last time Khalid and Normani came together for a single, they cooked up the beloved record “Love Lies.” Since its release in 2018, “Love Lies” has sold 5 million copies which makes it a RIAA-certified 5x platinum record.

During a chat with Billboard, Khalid spoke about their song’s immediate success. “For me, it just says that the song is authentic,” he said. “It’s real, it’s just everything that you hear in the song is the relationship that I share with Normani, and it’s just great. She’s so amazing, she’s so beautiful, and she’s an amazing friend.”

After being spotted at the Missoni’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, Italy this September, it is clear their connection has remained strong. Supporters are hoping their musical music brews up another banger.