In a March teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, there was a clip of Kim Kardashian crying and saying, “I feel like a f*cking loser.” There wasn’t much context for the tearful moment, but regardless, it led to speculation that Kardashian was talking about her dissolving marriage with Kanye West. (It should be noted that neither Kardashian nor West have publicly confirmed or discussed their reported divorce.) It turns out that speculation was correct, though, as last night’s episode shows more from that vulnerable moment.

In a video recapping the episode, Kim and her sisters have a dispute about some cookies, which leads to a talking head shot of Khloé, who attributes Kim’s frustration with the situation to her struggling relationship with West. She also notes that Kim and West had a big fight before before a trip to Lake Tahoe. Then, in a flashback shot, Kim tearfully says:

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f*cking failure, that it’s like, a third f*cking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f*cking loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy.”

BuzzFeed News notes that in the full flashback clip from the episode, before the segment that’s featured in the teaser video, Kim says, “I honestly can’t do this anymore. I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job.”

Ahead of the flashback clip, Khloé asked Kim how things are with her and West and she responded, “There’s no fighting. Like, now, it’s like all calm. So I just… I just roll with it, you know?”

The series finale airs on June 10 and it looks like it may reveal more about Kim and West’s marriage: A TV Guide summary of the episode reads, “The family buries a time capsule to commemorate their years on Keeping Up. Kim updates the family on her future, Khloé must decide whether to move to Boston to be with Tristan, and Kourtney finally gives Scott some clarity about their romantic future.”

Watch the clip above.