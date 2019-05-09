Kim Petras’ New Single ‘Blow It All’ Is A Thrilling Dance Party

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If German pop princess Kim Petras wants us to blow all our money on one single night out, who are we to refuse her?

“Blow It All” is Petras’ third new single in as many weeks. In her new music, Petras is embracing a new sound — rather than staying with her signature bubblegum, she’s experimenting with trap beats and hip-hop sounds. Lyrically, “Blow It All” is full of the same wild nights and party lights we’ve come to expect from her, but the guitar riff and hip-hop beat are thrillingly unconventional. When she raps “Came from the bottom, now my money right” in the chorus, Drake had better watch out.

Petras’ star is rising fast. With so many hits, it’s hard to believe she hasn’t released a proper full-length album yet. Whether one is on the way or she’s just releasing a series of killer singles again, this is definitely the start of a new era for the singer.

Check out Petras’ summer tour dates below, and watch the lyric video for “Blow It All” above.

06/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

06/14 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/17 — Philadelphia @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine