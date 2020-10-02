Lately, it appears Cardi B is on a musical world tour of sorts. Touching back with her roots last month, she linked with Anitta and Myke Towers to provide a Spanglish verse to their collaboration, “Me Gusta.” Now, Cardi travels halfway across the world to join the K-pop wave as she appears on Blackpink‘s new full-length project, The Album. The project finds Cardi and Blackpink connecting on a track entitled “Bet You Wanna.”

Following the success of “WAP” and the release of her most recent guest features, the question of where is Cardi’s sophomore album still remains. One thing the Bronx rapper will tell you is it certainly hasn’t been shelved. “Throughout this [break] people was making rumors, like, ‘Oh, she’s having problems with her label, her label is shelving her, her label is tired of her, they’re getting more female talent,’” she explained on a recent interview on Sirius XM. “Then it’s like, no, they’re never tired of me.” She did admit that comments like these can be quite bothersome, but she refuses to let it pressure her into releasing sub-par music.

“I’m like, ‘Yo!’ That type of sh*t started to get to me but I’m not gonna let that sh*t get to me to the point that I’m going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Bet You Wanna.”

The Album is out now via YG Entertainment/Interscope. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.