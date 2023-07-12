Army and Jackpots, get ready for the hit of the summer.”Today (July 12), Jungkook of BTS has shared a teaser for his upcoming solo single, “Seven.” Fans have been waiting with bated breath for “Seven,” which Jungkook has been hinting at for weeks. In the teaser, which you can see below, it was revealed that “Seven” isn’t exactly solo, as it will feature none other than Miss 777 herself: Latto.

The 24-second clip features Jungkook on a dinner date with South Korean actress Han So-hee. A chandelier then falls onto the table before a title card reveals that “Seven,” with Latto, will arrive this Friday.

In the brief clip, Jungkook is heard singing “Weight of the world on your shoulders / I catch your waist and ease your mind.”

We have yet to hear how Latto will bless the song, but with her recent run of hits — particularly with her scorching viral track “Put It On Da Floor” — we’re certain it’ll be nothing less than fire.

Latto did take to Twitter to give a shout-out to Jungkook, as well as the dedicated BTS fans.

“S/O to da ARMY,” she said, with a series of “7” emojis.

7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ S/O to da ARMY 💋🎰 https://t.co/mjL9I3EP6G — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) July 12, 2023

“Seven” is out 7/14 via Bighit. Find more information here.