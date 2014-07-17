Let Dave Foley And Traci Lords Welcome The Ramones Into Heaven

Now that God/Yahweh/That Wombat from South Park has the entire collection of the Ramones up in Heaven, He/She/It’s free to do whatever with them as He/She/It fits. And Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee, and Tommy can do whatever they want, up to a certain point. That’s the premise of a Funny or Die video that’s an important moment in time for anyone who’s ever wondered what Dave Foley would sound like if he said, “Gabba gabba hey.” If only the circumstances that got us there weren’t so sad.