In his new video from Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, “Catch The Sun,” Atlanta rapper Lil Baby reimagines the film’s love story from a more grounded perspective, depicting a more idyllic road trip down the backroads and highways of rural America with his leading lady. While the film depicts all of the tragic events that sends its star-crossed lovers on the run and conspires through most of its plot to keep them there, Lil Baby’s “Catch The Sun” sees him take breaks to enjoy the scenery as he performs the soft guitar-driven track in pastoral fields and in front of a cabin in the woods.

The film’s soundtrack has already resulted in a standout video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Ride Or Die” video with Vickeelo, as well as fan-favorite singles “Yo Love” by Vince Staples, 6lack, and Mereba, and “Guarding The Gates” by Lauryn Hill. Hip-hop stars also showed their support for the film’s director Lena Waithe by staging theater buyouts in LA, Detroit, Atlanta, and more.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby is gearing up to release his sophomore album, My Turn, which will feature his singles “Woah,” “Out The Mud,” and “Sum 2 Prove.”

Watch the video for “Catch The Sun” above.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack is out now on Motown Records. Get it here.