Lil Jon Shares His Tips For How To Turn Up This New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is just a week and a half away — what are your plans? Deciding on how best to greet the new year is a toughie, there are just too many parties out there and on the occasion that you’ve decided to host your own, setting the right vibe is of the utmost importance. In many ways, this is the biggest party of the year. Sure, a lot of that has to do with the fact that it’s the last party of the year, but still… throwing a fresh New Year’s Eve party is tough.

If your drink of choice is tequila, Postmates and Lil Jon — to be clear, not the one from Robin Hood — are trying to make things a little easier. In select markets, if you order Don Julio tequila through Postmates between December 27th and December 31st, you’ll be eligible to receive a complimentary party pack to your order, curated by rapper, producer, DJ, Lil Jon. What’s in said party pack? Ingredients for Don Julio and Lil Jon’s signature drink, Tequila in the Club, which consists of Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Topo Chico mineral water, and bitters.

That’s all well and good, but as you can imagine — there is a lot more to throwing a great New Year’s Eve party than tequila sodas. So we asked Lil Jon if he could give us some tips on how to turn up. After all, the man has made his career out of knowing how to set a vibe, he used to drink from a chalice for God’s sake.

You’ve partied all around the world, what are three ingredients that make for an amazing, unforgettable New Year’s Eve party?

Good people, good music, good tequila.

What kind of cocktail are you carrying around in that chalice for New Year’s Eve?

Well, we’re going to have what we’re making, where we’re providing people ingredients where they can make at home, not just in the club. No more pimp cups, so it’s just like a regular cup. But it’s Tequila in the Club, it’s called Tequila in the Club. It’s basically Don Julio Blanco, some bitters, and… what the hell else is it? I forgot, but with one more ingredient. Oh, club soda, and you can add a little lime.

So that’s what we drinking.

What music needs to go on our New Year’s Eve playlist?

I mean, I’m a little bit of everything. You know, we’re in a generation now where we’re what they call the iPod generation, even though we don’t have iPods anymore, but that basically means where people are listening to hip-hop at one minute and then they might listen to some rock, then some Janice Joplin or whatever, you can literally play any kind of music. So whatever gets you going and gets you loose, I think that’s what needs to be on the playlist because everybody’s different.

What’s your number one song to play when the ball drops?

Shots. I think either Shots …. I mean, I’m sorry I made so many hit records, yeah. But no, Shots or Turn Down for What? Either one works, but I think Shots is going to probably work the best because I mean, it’s New Year’s Eve, everybody’s drinking, everybody’s got a drink in their hand. Every single person in the club has a drink in their hand at midnight. So Shots, I think it’d be perfect.

What would you say the perfect hour is to start getting that buzz going on New Year’s Eve?

I would say … Yeah, I mean, if you don’t normally drink like me, I would say 10 o’clock, so you don’t get too inebriated by midnight.