Here Is Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Setlist

So far, Super Bowl LVIII hasn’t been a note. Most of the action has come from the evening’s entertainment starting with Post Malone’s rendition of “America The Beautiful.” But let’s be real: everyone was really tuned in for Usher’s highly anticipated halftime performance.

Given how many details were leaked, including Alicia Keys’ cameo, not much was left to the imagination. However, Usher still managed to deliver a notable set (and yes, it did feature his love of roller skating). Throughout the performance starring guest cameos from HER, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, Usher jumped across his multiple decade-long career. He even squeezed in some of the biggest hits of others on the stage.

Continue below to view Usher’s full setlist for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.